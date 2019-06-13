Amazon offers 20% off Zyllion massagers in today’s Gold Box, deals from $21

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Zyllion (98% positive lifetime) via Amazon is offering 20% off Zyllion massage products from $21. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Everything in today’s sale carries a solid 4+ star rating as well. One standout from the lot is the Zyllion Shiatsu Back Neck Massager for $31.95. This Amazon best-seller has fetched $50 for most of this year and is now at the best price we can find. Great for the neck and back it will also work on the calves, legs and more. It has a strap so you secure it to a chair as well as a an “advanced heating function” to soothe aching muscles. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,200 Amazon customers. More details below.
Now, if you’re looking to get a stretch in low-tech style, without reaching all that deep in to your pocket, consider a basic foam roller. The AmazonBasics High-Density Round Foam Roller carries solid reviews and goes for just $11 Prime shipped. But clearly you’re going to have to do most of the work with this option. For more electric massager deals, browse through today’s Zyllion Gold Box sale.
Zyllion Shiatsu Back Neck Massager:
- RELIEVES SORE MUSCLES: Powerful 3-Dimension Deep-Kneading Shiatsu Massage Nodes relax overused and tight muscles (Automatically changes direction every minute); Advanced Heating function soothes aching muscles and can be turned on & off with ease
- VERSATILE: Ergonomic and compact pillow massager fits perfectly behind neck and body contours of lower- & upper-back, abdomen, calf, and thigh areas
- CONVENIENT STRAPS: Adjustable Multipurpose Handle Straps allow adjustment of pillow during massage, or can be used to secure the massager to your favorite chair
