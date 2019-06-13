Anker’s new Nebula Capsule II Portable Projector is $60 off for the first time

- Jun. 13th 2019 8:56 am ET

0

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its new Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector for $519.99 shipped when promo code KJEXCLM2 is applied during checkout. That’s a $60 savings from the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve tracked to date. The latest Nebula Capsule II is Anker’s solution to bringing your entertainment on-the-go. It features 720p feeds with the ability to project images up to 100-inches in size. Android TV enables streaming of your favorite content from various services, while the built-in battery means you can watch up to 2.5 hours at a single time without powering up. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Grab the previous generation model for nearly 50% less, and still enjoy many of the same features. You’ll miss out on upgraded audio but the original version actually has a larger battery delivering 4 hours of play at a time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector features:

  • Radiant viewing: cutting-edge DLP technology creates a stunning 720p, 200 ANSI lumen image up to 100″ In size. Ideal for use in low-light environments
  • Immersive audio: Premium scan-speak transducers reproduce every moment in pulse-pounding clarity for all to hear
  • Android TV 9. 0: unleash a universe of entertainment possibilities with Android TV. Personalize your capsule II experience with over 3, 600 apps, including YouTube, Hulu, twitch, and more
  • Instant clarity: Enjoy a razor-sharp, high-definition image in under a second with capsule II’s proprietary autofocus technology
  • Note: to use Netflix, please download the mobile app online. Use the Nebula connect app to control Once installed. Chromecast does not support Netflix content. To use Prime video, install using a USB drive

