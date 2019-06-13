The Canary All-in-One Security Camera has returned to a low of $50 (Reg. $75+)

Amazon is offering the Canary All-in-One Indoor 1080p HD Security Camera for $49.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $25+ off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re looking for a stylish and inconspicuous way to beef up your home’s security, this Canary camera is worth considering. Not only can it capture and alert you about motion, it’s also able to scare off burglars with a built-in 90+ decibel alarm. Rated 4.1/5 stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Ditch security features like a built-in alarm to dramatically cut costs. The Wyze Cam is $26 and also records in full HD. Features like motion tagging, sound detection, and support for Alexa make it a solid indoor camera.

Canary All-in-One Security Camera features:

The Canary All-in-One Home Security System is just what you’ve been looking for. Featuring a full HD 1080p camera with a 147-degree lens view, the Canary can see more or your home to help keep your mind at ease. The Canary also features high-quality sound recording, so you are not only able to see your home, but be able to hear what’s going on.

The Canary features a built in alarm system that reaches sound levels of 90+ decibels, that’s the same noise level as a running lawn mower! The built in siren is perfect for scaring off unwanted visitors. sensors are 3-axis accelerometer, ambient light, capacitive touch

