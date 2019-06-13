Chef’sChoice Electric Slicer creates the perfect platter for $90 (Reg. $140+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Chef’sChoice 615A Electric Meat Slicer $89.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Originally $200, this model is currently on sale for $140+ at Amazon and elsewhere. Today’s deal is $9 below our previous mention, matching the deal price before that and is the best price we can find. Along with its cast aluminum and stainless steel build, it has a 7-inch blade that can slice from “deli thin to 3/4-inch thick” and includes a 1-year Chef’sChoice warranty. The 615A also has a cantilever design “engineered to deliver sliced food directly to the platter.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, there are options out there for less. This Chefman Die-Cast Electric Deli/Food Slicer has much of the same feature set for $81 shipped. Or scrap the electric slicer and do it yourself with the Mercer Culinary Edge Sliver at $17.50 or Cook N Home’s 11-inch Granton Edge Slicing Knife at $13.50 Prime shipped. Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide today where you’ll find deep deals on everything from tools and home decor to electric toothbrushes, robot vacs and sparkling water makers.

Chef’sChoice 615A Electric Meat Slicer:

The sleek construction includes a tilted food carriage for fast and efficient slicing. The food carriage is large and fully retracts to permit slicing of extra large roasts, hams and other foods. The food pusher is constructed of metal with an easy grip, non slip design. The 615A comes equipped with a 7-inch (17 cm.) stainless steel blade ideal for slicing a wide variety of foods. The precision thickness control slices from deli-thin to approximately one-inch thick.

