DeLonghi’s stainless steel 15-Bar Pump Espresso Maker hits $144 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the DeLonghi 15-Bar Pump Espresso Maker (EC702) for $143.99 shipped. That’s $35 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Everyone knows when they have a truly good cup of coffee. This elegant offering from DeLonghi brings a high-end look to the kitchen along with a straight-forward way to improve your coffee-making abilities. This model supports pods or ground coffee, allowing brewers to choose their preferred level of convenience. Rated 4/5 stars.

Spend significantly less when you embrace this plastic-laden $60 DeLonghi alternative. Like the stainless steel option above, it self-primes, making the brewing experience a simpler one. If you have a small amount of counter space, this more compact model should certainly be considered.

DeLonghi 15-Bar Pump Espresso Maker (EC702) features:

Pump driven and 15 bars.

Automatically self primes.

Use pods or ground coffee with the convenient patented filter holder

Craft cappuccinos or lattes with the patented easy to use frothier

44 oz. and 1.3 litter removable water tank.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!