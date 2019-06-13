DeLonghi’s stainless steel 15-Bar Pump Espresso Maker hits $144 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the DeLonghi 15-Bar Pump Espresso Maker (EC702) for $143.99 shipped. That’s $35 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Everyone knows when they have a truly good cup of coffee. This elegant offering from DeLonghi brings a high-end look to the kitchen along with a straight-forward way to improve your coffee-making abilities. This model supports pods or ground coffee, allowing brewers to choose their preferred level of convenience. Rated 4/5 stars.
Spend significantly less when you embrace this plastic-laden $60 DeLonghi alternative. Like the stainless steel option above, it self-primes, making the brewing experience a simpler one. If you have a small amount of counter space, this more compact model should certainly be considered.
DeLonghi 15-Bar Pump Espresso Maker (EC702) features:
- Pump driven and 15 bars.
- Automatically self primes.
- Use pods or ground coffee with the convenient patented filter holder
- Craft cappuccinos or lattes with the patented easy to use frothier
- 44 oz. and 1.3 litter removable water tank.
