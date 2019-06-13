Go electric w/ this $17 Oral-B FlossAction Rechargeable Toothbrush (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is offering the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Rechargeable Battery Electric Toothbrush for $19.99. But if you clip the on-page $3 coupon, your total drops to $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $29 direct and at Bed Bath and Beyond, this model regularly sells for $25 at Amazon and is now on sale for $20 at Walmart. Along with the built-in 2-minute timer, it includes a brush head and the compact charging stand. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 Amazon customers. More details below.
Picking up some replacement brush heads with your purchase is a good idea. While the official Oral-B options start at around $13 and go up from there, these third-party Oral B replacement heads are a more affordable bet. This 4-pack goes for just $7 and carries solid reviews.
Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Electric Toothbrush:
- Features Micro Pulse Bristles to clean deep between teeth for outstanding plaque removal does not replace flossing
- Head rotates side to side in an oscillating manner, while penetrating hard-to-reach areas
- 2 Minute Timer: Signals after two minutes to help you brush for the recommended brushing time
- Compatible with the following replacement toothbrush heads: Cross Action, 3D White, Sensitive Clean, Precision Clean, Floss Action, Deep Sweep, Ortho, Power Tip, and Dual Clean
