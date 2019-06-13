Express takes a rare extra 30% off your purchase w/ deals for summer from $14

Express adds 100s of new items to its clearance with an extra 30% off your purchase. Discount is reflected at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. Update your kicks for summer with the men’s Eastland Seaquest Boat Shoes that are on sale for $42, which is down from their original rate of $100. These boat shoes are timeless to wear for years to come and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Plus, their slip-on design gets you out of the door in a breeze. They come in four color options. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Eastland Seaquest Boat Shoe $42 (Orig. $100)
- Slub Henley Sweater $28 (Orig. $60)
- Button-Down Soft Wash Shirt $21 (Orig. $50)
- Reversible Stitched Prong Buckle Belt $14 (Orig. $45)
- Slim Check Linen-Blend Button-Up Shirt $28 (Orig. $60)
Our top picks for women include:
- High Waisted Sash Tie Ankle Pant $35 (Orig. $80)
- High Waisted Sash Tie Linen-Blend Shorts $21 (Orig. $50)
- Mid Rise Dark Wash Jean Leggings $35 (Orig. $80)
- Strapless Sweetheart Neck Jumpsuit $21 (Orig. $88)
- High Waisted Stripe Ruffle Hem Shorts $31 (Orig. $45)
