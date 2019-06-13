AT&T customers can save 50% on Samsung’s Galaxy S9 from Best Buy at $10/mo.

Best Buy is offering postpaid AT&T customers the Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB for $9.99 per month on the 30-month AT&T Next plan. Normally $600, this drops it to a total of $300 after the plan completes and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Samsung’s Galaxy S9 is a great phone even at a year old, offering a fantastic camera, near edge-to-edge display, and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It’s also IP68 water resistant, making it a great option for wetter days this summer as you go on vacation. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Don’t forget to keep your brand-new Galaxy S9 safe with a budget-friendly case or tempered glass screen protector on Amazon. This is the best way to ensure you’re protecting your investment for the long haul, and keep your phone in pristine shape.

Samsung Galaxy S9 features:

Take your best shots for sharing with this AT&T Samsung Galaxy S9 in black. Slim in construction for easy handling, this bold smartphone delivers professional-quality shots through Pro Mode manual adjustments. The dual aperture lens adjusts to the light, so images show up in crystal clarity on the 5.8-inch screen, while Iris Scanner and Face Recognition provide instant access. Combining reliable construction with an IP68 rating to resist water damage, this AT&T Samsung Galaxy S9 captures every adventure.

