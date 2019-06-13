Globe decanter w/ wood stand & glass ship detail now $20 at Amazon (50% off)

MDA Direct (97% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the ERAVINO Whiskey Globe Decanter with Antique Dark Finished Wood Stand for $19.99. This price will automatically drop in the cart. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, today’s deal is a straight 50% price drop and one of the best we have ever tracked. Good for bourbon, whiskey, scotch, vodka, rum or wine, this glass decanter has a nice glass sailing ship inside and features an antique-looking hardwood stand. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you’re in the market for a more traditional whiskey decanter and glass set, we have those too. Macy’s is still offering a series of Godinger sets from $21 with several different styles and options on sale. Whichever direction you might go, consider a Ice Ball Maker Mold for just over $9 Prime shipped. They are “perfect for whiskey Highball cocktails and small enough for lowball or Hurricane glasses.” The 4+ star rating from thousands doesn’t hurt either.

ERAVINO Whiskey Globe Decanter:

Desktop decanter shaped like a globe with a glass sailing ship inside it. Makes an eye-catching presentation whether filled with bourbon, whiskey, scotch, vodka, rum or wine. Beautifully etched creating an artistic piece that is the perfect addition to any home bar or office

