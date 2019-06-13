Herschel’s Novel Duffel Bag is perfect for summer travel at $50 (Reg. $85)

Amazon is currently offering the Herschel Novel Duffel Bag in Black for $49.91 shipped. Regularly priced at $85, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over six months. This duffel bag is a perfect option for all of your summer weekend getaways or gym sessions. It features a faux leather detailing that’s stylish and a spacious interior for all of your essentials. It also has a separate shoe compartment to keep your clothes from getting dirty. With over 870 reviews, this duffel bag is rated 4.2/5 stars.
With your savings, be sure to pick up the Herschel Men’s Travel Kit that’s priced at $30. This dopp kit is great for storing toiletries, cologne and other small necessities. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 450 reviews.
Herschel Novel Duffel Bag features:
- The novel duffle is one of Herschel supply’s most popular duffle silhouettes.
- It features Herschel supply’s signature shoe compartment for easy and organized travel while keeping to Herschel supply’s classic styling.
- This bag is great to take to the gym or for a short weekend away.
- Internal storage sleeve.
- Two-way waterproof zipper.
