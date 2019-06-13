Herschel’s Novel Duffel Bag is perfect for summer travel at $50 (Reg. $85)

Amazon is currently offering the Herschel Novel Duffel Bag in Black for $49.91 shipped. Regularly priced at $85, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over six months. This duffel bag is a perfect option for all of your summer weekend getaways or gym sessions. It features a faux leather detailing that’s stylish and a spacious interior for all of your essentials. It also has a separate shoe compartment to keep your clothes from getting dirty. With over 870 reviews, this duffel bag is rated 4.2/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to pick up the Herschel Men’s Travel Kit that’s priced at $30. This dopp kit is great for storing toiletries, cologne and other small necessities. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 450 reviews.

Herschel Novel Duffel Bag features:

The novel duffle is one of Herschel supply’s most popular duffle silhouettes.

It features Herschel supply’s signature shoe compartment for easy and organized travel while keeping to Herschel supply’s classic styling.

This bag is great to take to the gym or for a short weekend away.

Internal storage sleeve.

Two-way waterproof zipper.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!