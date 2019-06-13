HyperX’s feature-packed Alloy Elite Gaming Keyboard drops to $100 ($40 off)

Amazon offers the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $140, that’s good for a $40 discount, beats our previous mention by $20 and matches the Amazon all-time low. HyperX’s Ally Elite headlines the company’s lineup of gaming keyboards with dynamic RGB lighting effects, a steel frame, CHERRY MX switches, media playback controls and so much more. There’s also a detachable wrist rest with soft-touch coating for more comfortable gaming sessions. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 240 gamers.

A perfect companion purchase alongside the Alloy Elite Keyboard is HyperX’s FURY S Pro Gaming Mouse Pad at $20. This option is meant to match with the keyword both stylistically, as well as with its form-factor. HyperX’s FURY S has room for a full-sized keyboard with room to spare.

Over in the realm of PC gaming’s latest and greatest, today Corsair unveiled its new Nightsword gaming mouse, which inlaces with smart features and custom weights.

HyperX Alloy Elite Gaming Keyboard features:

Unique radiant light bar and dynamic RGB lighting effects

HyperX NGenuity software provides advanced customization

Store up to three favorite lighting & macro profile settings with the on-board memory

Solid steel frame provides durability and stability, CHERRY MX mechanical keys for reliability

Comfortable, detachable wrist rest with soft-touch coating

