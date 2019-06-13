Mount your camera anywhere for $32 w/ JOBY’s GorillaPod 3K Stand (20% off)

Amazon offers the JOBY GorillaPod 3K Stand Flexible Tripod for $32 shipped. Normally selling for $40, that’s good for a 20% discount, comes within $2 of our previous mention from the beginning of the year and is the second-lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon. For comparison, it sells for $50 direct from JOBY and today’s offer is the best non-Prime-exclusive deal. JOBY’s tripod features flexible legs that allow you to mount your smartphone, GoPro or camera just about anywhere. It can support devices up to 6.6-pounds and thanks to rubberized foot grips, TPE plastic joints and an overall durable construction, it’s a capable option for handling the perils of field photography. Rate 4.1/5 stars from over 340 customers.

If you’ll be leaning more towards pairing the flexible tripod with a GoPro or less-bulky camera, consider saving a bit more with the JOBY GorillaPod 1K Stand at $20. This option can only support devices up to 2.2-pounds, but you’ll still enjoy the same durable form-factor and feature-set.

JOBY GorillaPod 3K Stand Flexible Tripod features:

Flexible tripod secures mirrorless cameras anywhere

Strong: Holds devices weighing up to 3 kg (6.6 lbs.)

Rubberized ring and foot grips for stability in terrain

Durable medical-grade ABS plastic and TPE for secure joints

Works with pro-level accessories like GripTight PRO Mount

