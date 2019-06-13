Kate Spade Surprise Flash Sale takes up to 75% off handbags, jewelry & more

Kate Spade Surprise Flash Sale offers up to 75% off select handbags, wallets, jewelry and more. Plus, cut an extra 10% off purchases of $150+ with promo code EXTRAEXTRA at checkout. Even better, all orders receive free shipping. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Larchmont Avenue Evangelie Handbag. Originally this bag was priced at $379; however, during the sale you can find it marked down to $119. This style is great for everyday wear and it can be carried either as a handbag or worn over your shoulder as a crossbody. It’s available in three color options and includes three inner compartments for storage. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Kate Spade customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

