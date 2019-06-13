Amazon’s refurbished Kindle Voyage sports a 300ppi display, more from $90

Daily Steals is offering the Kindle Voyage Wi-Fi E-Reader in manufacturer refurbished condition for $89.99 shipped when the code KINDLEVGE is used at checkout. Upgrade to Wi-Fi and Cellular for $104.99 shipped with the same code. For comparison, in new condition, the Voyage retailed for $200 and $270 respectively, and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. I own this E-Reader, and though it’s been surpassed by the higher-end Kindle Oasis or lower-end Kindle Paperwhite, the Voyage is still a great option. With a high-resolution 300ppi display, physical backward and forward buttons, and a battery that lasts up to a week, this is a must-have for summer relaxing. Rated 4.1/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

This Kindle Voyage case from Amazon is a must-have for $25 Prime shipped. It will keep your E-Reader protected from bumps and bruises, plus it makes the device sleep/wake when you open or close it. You’ll also find that it works as a stand, making reading that much easier.

Kindle Voyage features:

A Certified Refurbished Kindle Voyage is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new

High-resolution 300 ppi display-reads even more like the printed page

Reimagined page turns-PagePress enables you to turn the page without lifting a finger

New adaptive front light-provides ideal brightness, day or night

Our thinnest Kindle ever

Battery lasts weeks, not hours

