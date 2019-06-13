Linksys WRT 802.11ac Gaming Router falls to new all-time low: $83.50 (48% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Linksys WRT32X Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Gaming Router for $83.58 shipped. Having originally retailed for $300, which it still fetches at Best Buy, we’ve more recently seen it selling for $160. Today’s offer saves you 48%, beats our previous mention by $42 and is a new Amazon low. This Linksys router was made from the ground up with gamers in mind and touts plenty of features to cater to that crowd. The 802.11ac Wi-Fi provides up to 3.2Gbps network speeds as well as MU-MIMO technology. It also features four Gigabit Ethernet ports and has Xbox optimization to ensure that your console is always getting the best speeds it can. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 350 customers. More details below.

Those looking to make the switch to mesh will also find another notable sale at Amazon today. Right now you can pick up the Tenda Nova Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $80 shipped. That’s 20% off the going rate and a new Amazon low. This system offers a maximum of 1,200 Mbps speeds and up to 3,500 square feet of coverage. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating.

A great way to make use of your savings is to pick up some extra Ethernet cable. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five pack starting under $9 at Amazon.

Linksys 802.11ac Wi-Fi Gaming Router features:

Enjoy lag-free gaming with this Linksys dual-band Wi-Fi router. Its Killer prioritization engine works with Killer-enabled computers to minimize peak ping by up to 77 percent, and the 1.8GHz CPU delivers super-fast speeds with wired and wireless connections. This Linksys dual-band Wi-Fi router has a custom-built user interface that lets you manage your gaming network performance.

