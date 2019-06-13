Amazon slashes 20% off Makita’s 50-piece Impact-X Bit Set: $20

Amazon is offering the Makita 50-piece Impact-X Bit Set (A-98348) for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s about 20% off the what retailers like Jet are charging is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2019. Having picked up a similar Makita set like this several months back, I can vouch for a high-level of quality that I expect to help me through projects for many years to come. The dark black finish makes these stand out from most of the competition while also making them easier to spot when dropped or misplaced. The rigid carrying case keeps all of your bits organized and easy to grab at any moment. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Drop $2 off your total when you opt for DEWALT’s FlexTorq Set at $18. Like the Makita set above, this alternative comes with a convenient carrying case. You’ll gain ten fewer bits, but this set garners slightly better reviews at 4.6/5 stars.

Makita 50-pc. Impact-X Bit Set features:

Precision machined tips with superior fitment for full contact fit and longer life

Performance-optimized S2 steel construction for extended life

Calibrated heat treating process for added durability

Manganese phosphate surface for advanced corrosion resistance

Optimal geometry for an ideal fit and improved holding power

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!