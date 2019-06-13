Cut the cord for $14.50 w/ Monoprice’s Curved 60-mile HDTV Antenna (27% off)

Monoprice is currently offering its Active Curved HD5 HDTV Antenna for $14.50 shipped. Normally selling for $20, that’s good for an over 27% discount, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Monoprice’s Active Antenna can pull in free HDTV channels from up to 60 miles away and sports a weather-resistant design. That makes it a solid option for both indoor and outdoor setups and for bringing news, sports and more into your cord-cutting kit. Rated 3.8/5 stars from 325 customers. Not sure what channels are available in your area? Swing by AntennaWeb for a rundown of your area’s OTA content. Head below for more.

Budget-conscious buyers looking to save some more should consider picking up the AmazonBasics Indoor Flat 35-Mile Range Antenna at $10. Unlike the Mohu model from above, this option isn’t equipped for outdoor use, which is the biggest trade-off alongside the shorter range.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable discount on Monoprice’s Outdoor HDTV Antenna, which has an 80-mile range at $20 shipped (20% off). If you aren’t sure which stations are available in your area, swing by AntennaWeb for a full report. Those looking to take the next steps will want to check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

Monoprice Active Curved HD5 HDTV Antenna features:

Break free from subscription TV with Monoprice’s Active Curved HD5 HDTV Antenna with 60 mile range. This antenna gives you an easy to use option for getting free HDTV broadcasts. It is easy to install and use, making it is a great option for anyone to get HD TV reception on a TV not connected to cable. Note that channel reception will be affected by what is broadcast in your area, your surroundings (mountains, etc), and how far away you are from the towers.

