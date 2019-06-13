OXO’s cold brew coffee maker is great for warmer mornings: $40 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $39.95 shipped. Normally $50, this is within $1 of its all-time low and is the best available. If you love cold brew, then this is the coffee maker for you. Giving you the ability to prepare up to 32 ounces of your favorite drink at once, you’ll also get 10 paper filters bundled with this purchase. Plus, the perforated rainmaker evenly distributes water over coffee grounds for optimal flavor extraction. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, you could always opt for the Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker at $17.50 Prime shipped. It’s the same 32 ounces but uses a very different extraction method than the above OXO model. If you’re ok with immersion extraction instead of a brew method, it’s a great option.

And if you need a little more kick to get your mornings started, DeLonghi’s stainless steel 15-Bar Pump Espresso Maker gets the job done for $144 (Reg. $180). This brews hot, not cold, so be sure that’s what you want before diving in.

OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker features:

Simple Brew-Release switch controls filtration process with one flick

Brews smooth, low-acid concentrate for cold or hot coffee anytime

Ultra-fine, stainless steel mesh filter is reusable and easy to clean

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!