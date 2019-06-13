Perry Ellis polishes your wardrobe with 40% off sitwewide + free shipping

Perry Ellis takes 40% off your purchase and an extra 20% off orders of $300 or more. Discount is applied at checkout. Receive free shipping on all orders. Refresh your shorts for this summer with the Slim Fit Stretch Solid Tech Shorts. These shorts are a great option for your golf outings or everyday activities with their stretch fabric. Originally they were priced at $70; however, during the sale you can find them for $42. Best of all, they’re available in four color options. You can also pair them with the Ultra Soft Touch Polo Shirt that’s on sale for just $42. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Best Fashion Deals

