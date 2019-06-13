QALO offers its silicone rings from just $16 during its Father’s Day Event

QALO celebrates Father’s Day Event with up to 60% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on all orders over $35. Our top pick from this sale is the Black Ridge Silicone Ring that’s currently marked down to just $20 and originally was priced at $35. Its ridges offer a cool and unique look. Plus, its large flat surface adds comfort throughout the day. This style is a new arrival from QALO and will be a go-to from the gym to hikes and special events. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!