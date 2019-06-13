$416 gets you an Alexa-enabled laser-guided robotic vacuum + mop (27% off)

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S5 Wi-Fi-enabled Robot Vacuum and Mop for $416.09 shipped when applying code ROCKROBOS5 at checkout. Typically selling for $570 these days, that’s good for a 27% discount, matches our previous mention and is the lowest we’ve seen in months. With a laser-guided mapping system, the Roborock S5 also leaves the gate with Alexa-integration and the ability to work with your smart home. Not only can it sweep, but also mop, which pairs well with a 150-minute runtime. Over 385 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Roborock’s S5 enters the robotic vacuum market with a competitive price tag alongside compelling specs to other models on the market. But if you don’t need the laser navigation, then there’s still ways to save even more. One of the more notable alternatives to consider is the ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 App-enabled Robot Vacuum at $278.

Or if you’d prefer to take the iRobot route, you can still save $100 or more on the brand’s latest Roomba i7 Robot Vacuums at Amazon lows from $699.

Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum features:

Best-in-class technology of smart navigation maps your house, plans route and schedules. It can cross over things lower than 2cm, clean without omission and self-recharge, but avoid falling down the stairs, hitting or scratching your furniture, or being stuck by obstacles.

Synchronous sweeping and mopping: Sweeping system is designed to increase the wind utilization and draw all the dust into the dust bin with nothing left.

