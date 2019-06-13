Samsonite’s Kombi Backpack hauls a MacBook with ease: $60 (Reg. up to $90)

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Kombi Small Backpack in Legion Blue for $59.99 shipped. Matched at Samsonite. Fetching up to $90 at retailers like B&H, today’s offer is one of the best we have tracked. This backpack is able to accommodate a 14-inch laptop, ensuring it fits a 12-inch MacBook, 13-inch Pro/Air, or many other portables. There’s also room for an iPad inside in addition to a fleece-lined front-pocket that easily holds an iPhone, allowing you to stow all of your favorite Apple gear. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’ve got a lot of small accessories to carry, the Cocoon Slim Backpack is $52. It looks a bit more boring than Samsonite Kombi, but makes up for this with a built-in GRID-IT front pocket for keeping cables and electronics in order. I own this bag and would have a hard time going back to something without GRID-IT organization.

Samsonite Kombi MacBook Backpack features:

CONSTRUCTED of rugged ballistic nylon with genuine leather details

PADDED LAPTOP compartment fits up to 14″ laptop

SMARTSLEEVE slides over upright handles for easy mobility

BUSINESS ORGANIZATION features include key fob and multiple pockets for organization

FLEECE-LINED POCKET will help protect your phone from scratches. Shoulder straps and top handle padded for comfort

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!