Protect your valuables from fire & water w/ this SentrySafe for $18 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the SentrySafe Fireproof and Waterproof Box with Key (H0100) for $18.09 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. For comparison, it goes for $30 at Home Depot and this is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked historically. This box is a great way to keep valuables safe and secure in the case of a fire or flood. With 0.17-cubic feet of storage space, you can easily keep your documents and jewelry protected. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

This is probably the lowest-cost quality safe you’ll find to keep your valuables protected from fire or water. If you don’t need that extra security, this Book Safe with Combination Lock is $14 Prime shipped. You’ll be able to keep some extra cash or even chocolate away from prying eyes in this non-descript book safe.

SentrySafe Fireproof and Waterproof Box features:

Fireproof box is UL Classified to endure 1/2 hour at 1550°F to protect irreplaceable documents, small valuables, DVDs, and USBs from fire

Waterproof box is ETL Verified for 72 hours of water submersion offering peace of mind in the event of a flood

Fireproof lock box features a flat key lock to prevent the lid from opening in the event of a fire; includes two keys

Document safe allows for easy storage of passports, social security cards, and birth certificates; fire box holds A4 size paper

Exterior: 14.3 in. W x 13 in. D x 6.1 in. H; Interior: 12 in. W x 7.4 in. D x 3.4 in. H; extra small capacity 0.17 cubic feet; weighs 17 pounds

