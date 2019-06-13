Bring home AirPlay music playback w/ the first-gen Sonos One: $150 (Save $50)

- Jun. 13th 2019 3:09 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the first-generation Sonos One Smart Speaker in White for $149.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $200, we’ve more recently seen it sell for $180. That’s good for a $30 discount and matches our previous mention. Delivering AirPlay capabilities as well as direct integration with Alexa, Sonos One is a great way to expand your smart home. It features Apple Music and Spotify compatibility as well. Plus, with support for multi-room audio, it makes a perfect addition to anyone already invested in the Sonos ecosystem. It carries a 3.8/5 star rating from 1,290 customers.

A solid way to still enjoy many of the Sonos One’s features is with the second-generation Amazon Echo at $65. The major trade-offs you’ll be making are ditching AirPlay and Sonos multi-room audio integration. But otherwise, you’ll enjoy direct Apple Music Playback, Alexa integration and more.

Sonos One Smart Speaker features:

Enjoy accurate acoustics with this Sonos One (Gen 1) speaker. It connects to your home Wi-Fi network to stream digital music, and has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in for hands-free voice control of your music and other apps. Sonos One’s compact and versatile design make it great for rooms where space is at a premium.

Sonos

