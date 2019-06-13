Score a dozen Srixon Golf Balls just in time for Father’s Day: $10 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Srixon Soft Feel Golf Balls (One Dozen) for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. With Father’s Day rapidly approaching, this makes a great gift for dads that love to golf. A “soft, thin cover provides more greenside spin and softer feel on all pitches, chips and putts.” Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Spend some of today’s savings on 100 Pride Professional Tees for $7. This is a great way to restock your collection and ensure that you (or dad) are ready to play tons of rounds this summer.

Srixon Soft Feel Golf Balls features:

Soft, thin cover – provides more greenside spin and softer feel on all pitches, chips and putts

338 speed dimple pattern – the lower drag coefficient dimple pattern cuts through the wind for more accuracy and consistency on every shot

