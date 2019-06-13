Vitamix’s 5300 Blender + 5-yr. warranty up to $300 off (Refurb, Today only)

For today only, Vitamix is offering its certified reconditioned 5300 Blender in Black or Red for $229.95 shipped. Regularly $530 direct and more like $400+ at Amazon in new condition, refurbished models usually sell for more like $348. Today’s deal is the best price we can find by well over $100 and is a solid $300 under the regular new price. If you take your cooking seriously, it doesn’t get much better than Vitamix. It has a 2.2 HP motor that crushes just about anything throw at it, a 64-ounce low-profile container, variable speed control (including pulse) and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 800 Amazon customers and includes a 5-year warranty. More details below.

You’re certainly paying for the quality brand name, powerful motor and that 5-year warranty on the Vitamix. But there are certainly options for less for more casual home cooks. The highly-rated Ninja Professional 72oz Countertop Blender goes for $74 shipped and will crush ice and more just fine. Or just opt for a personal smoothie maker like the Magic Bullet Blender for just $30 shipped.

Vitamix 5300 Blender:

The 5300 offers power and convenience, with a 2.2 HP motor and a low-profile, 64-ounce container that fits easily under most cabinets. The powerful 2.2 HP motor propels blades through tough ingredients to create the highest-quality blends. Easily adjust speed to achieve a variety of textures. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you’re in complete control.

