B&H is currently offering the Wacom Intuos Pro Creative Pen Large Tablet for $399.95 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $500, that’s good for a 20% discount and brings the price down to one of the lowest we’ve noted since 2017. Wacom’s Intuos Pro drawing pad amplifies your Mac or PC’s ability to create digital art. It features a 12.24- by 8.5-inch drawing area, 2,048 levels of pen pressure sensitivity and six programmable express keys. Whether you’re getting started with animation, graphic design or just want to brush up on your drawing skills, the Intuos Pro is a feature-packed but affordable option. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 160 digital artists. Find additional Wacom tablet discounts and learn more about the Intuos Pro in our launch coverage.

Another notable discount that we’re tracking is on the medium Wacom Intuos Pro Paper Edition Creative Pen Tablet starting for $349.95 shipped at B&H as well as Best Buy. That’s good for a $50 discount and is the best we’ve seen this year. Upgrade to the large version for $499.95 at B&H or Best Buy, down from $600 and good for a $100 savings. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 100 customers.

Compared to the standard Intuos Pro, this discounted Paper Edition of Wacom tablet includes a Paper Clip, a Finetip Pen, and ten sheets of A5 paper. These additions allow you to sketch on paper and digitally store your work. There’s no need to be connected to a computer, either.

Should the larger drawing area, macro keys and other more professional-grade features not be essential for you, consider opting for the Wacom Intuos Tablet at $70. For $100 less, you’ll be ditching that aforementioned functionality. But for those who want to learn the basics, it’s a more cost-effective option.

Plus, you can always use your savings to pick up some additional pen nibs alongside the tablet for under $7 at Amazon.

Wacom Intuos Pro Creative Pen Large Tablet features:

The Intuos Pro Creative Pen Tablet from Wacom is a flexible graphical tablet that can be used to digitize your work, and by flexible, we don’t mean bendable. By itself, the Intuos Pro is a standard drawing tablet that connects to your system via USB or Bluetooth. It has eight customizable ExpressKeys and a Touch Ring to assist you with your workflow, and comes with the Wacom Pro Pen 2, which has 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity. When combined with the separately sold Paper Clip, Finetip Pen, and paper, the Intuos Pro becomes the Intuos Pro Paper Edition, allowing you to sketch on paper and store your work without having to be online or connected to a computer. To share your sketches right away, you can connect to iOS or Android devices using Bluetooth.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!