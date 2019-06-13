Store it all on WD’s highly-rated 4TB desktop hard drive, now just $80 shipped

NeweggFlash is offering the WD Elements 4TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $79.99 shipped when the code NEFPBP56 is used at checkout. For comparison, this is more than 10% off the going rate at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked historically there. This is a great way to keep your Mac backed up with Time Machine, making sure that you’re prepared in case of drive failure. Plus, with 4TB of storage, you’ll be able to store your entire photo or video library in one simple place. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Opt for a smaller drive and save some cash. The Seagate Portable 1TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive is $45 shipped on Amazon and gets the job done quite well. Though it only has 1TB of storage instead of four, you’re gaining portability, allowing you to bring it with you anywhere you go.

Still not what you’re looking for? We’ve got the Sabrent USB 3.0 Docking Station down to $25 right now, which is the lowest we’ve tracked all year. This is a great way to recover old hard drives to your new computer or make a clone of one drive to another.

Don’t forget about the one-day-only PNY sale at Amazon, either! It’s got great deals starting at just $5.50 Prime shipped. You’ll find flash drives, SD cards, SSDs, and more in this all-encompassing sale.

WD Elements 4TB External Hard Drive features:

4TB Storage Capacity

Micro-USB 3.0 Interface (USB 3.1 Gen 1)

AC Powered

USB 2.0 Compatible

Preformatted NTFS for Windows

Mac Compatible with Reformatting

Includes USB Cable

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!