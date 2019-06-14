Grow 9 herbs at a time for $210 w/ AeroGarden’s Bounty Elite (Reg. Up to $380)

Amazon is currently offering the AeroGarden Bounty Elite with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $209.95 shipped. Having just dropped from $380, others typically sell for $295 or so at Amazon. That’s still good for a 29% discount and is the best price we’ve tracked this year. AeroGarden’s grower relies on an LED light and hydroponic watering system to support up to nine plants at a time. Plus, the included herb kit comes with Genovese Basil, Thai Basil, Curly Parsley, Italian Parsley, Thyme, Chives, Dill and Mint. If you’ve ever wanted a home garden but don’t have time to manage the upkeep of an outdoor herb bed, then this is a fantastic alternative. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 180 customers.

If the included gourmet herb seed pod kit isn’t a fit for your ideal indoor garden, then use your savings from today’s sale to pick up another set at Amazon. Whether you’re looking to grow salad greens, tomatoes, or really anything else, there’s an option for you from $13 or so.

AeroGarden Bounty Elite features:

The AeroGarden is the ultimate kit for growing fresh herbs right on your kitchen counter. Everything’s included: seed pods, plant food, and an LED grow light. Set up in minutes and get growing right away! Plants grow naturally in water – no soil needed. This kit includes 9 Gourmet Herb seed pods to get you started: Genovese Basil (2), Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, Mint, Chives, and Italian Parsley. Imagine the healthy, mouthwatering meals you’ll make with your flavorful homegrown herbs! Holds 9 Seed Pods 45 Watt LED Grow Light Light extends up to 24″ high above plants Stainless Steel Finish

