Upgrade to a tankless water heater from $152.50 today at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 43% off Ecosmart tankless water heater systems. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the EcoSmart ECO 11 13Kw model at $152.45. That’s down from the usual $220 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Tankless water heaters are the future, and today’s featured deal is a great fit for smaller apartments and the like. It ships with a lifetime warranty and can “save up to 60-percent on your water heating cost.” I installed one in my home recently and my favorite feature is that you’ll rarely, if ever, run out of hot water. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.
Upgrade to the 27Kw model at $334.85 shipped. It typically sells for over $500, with today’s deal being another Amazon all-time low. This model features an integrated display, and still offers 50% savings over usual alternatives, despite having much more power. Rated 4/5 stars.
EcoSmart ECO 11 Tankless Water Heater features:
- Lifetime warranty
- Save up to 60-percent on your water heating cost with an ECOSMART electric tankless water heater
- Never run out of hot water with an ECOSMART tankless water heater
- Patented Self Modulating Technology and design
- ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient.Uniform Energy Factor:0.98
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!