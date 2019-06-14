Upgrade to a tankless water heater from $152.50 today at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 43% off Ecosmart tankless water heater systems. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the EcoSmart ECO 11 13Kw model at $152.45. That’s down from the usual $220 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Tankless water heaters are the future, and today’s featured deal is a great fit for smaller apartments and the like. It ships with a lifetime warranty and can “save up to 60-percent on your water heating cost.” I installed one in my home recently and my favorite feature is that you’ll rarely, if ever, run out of hot water. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Upgrade to the 27Kw model at $334.85 shipped. It typically sells for over $500, with today’s deal being another Amazon all-time low. This model features an integrated display, and still offers 50% savings over usual alternatives, despite having much more power. Rated 4/5 stars.

EcoSmart ECO 11 Tankless Water Heater features:

Lifetime warranty

Save up to 60-percent on your water heating cost with an ECOSMART electric tankless water heater

Never run out of hot water with an ECOSMART tankless water heater

Patented Self Modulating Technology and design

ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient.Uniform Energy Factor:0.98

