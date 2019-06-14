Your adventures call for this Anker Rechargeable Flashlight: $20.50 (Reg. $30)

Anker via Amazon offers its LC90 Rechargeable Flashlight for $20.50 shipped when promo code ANKERLC90 is applied during checkout. That’s good for 25% off the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. It’s also a good idea to have a flashlight on hand, especially with warmer weather and summer adventures on the way, but this model goes to the next level. It is both rechargeable (yay, no more batteries) and IP65 certified for outdoor adventures. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Need something a bit more affordable? This slim flashlight should fit the bill. It has stellar ratings and is water-resistant for various adventures and more.

Anker LC90 Rechargeable Flashlight features:

SUPER-BRIGHT: A 900-lumen Cree LED emits a stunningly powerful beam. Sweep bright light over the length of two football fields and reach nearly 1000 ft (200 m). Features zoom and 5 adaptable settings: High / Medium / Low / Strobe / SOS.

LONG-LASTING: Up to 13 hours (Medium-beam mode) of powerful, non-diminishing brightness from the included premium rechargeable 6700mAh battery. LEDs boast an extended 50000-hour lifespan. Recharge in 11 hours with a 1A adapter (not included) and the included USB cable.

TOUGH & RELIABLE: IP65-rated water resistant and designed for use in heavy rain. Its durable aluminum body and shock-resistance

