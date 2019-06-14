Take 33% off ANNKE’s 1080p Pan/Tilt Smart Home Security Camera at $30 + more

Ahead of Father’s Day, ANNKE (98% positive feedback from 5,500) via Amazon has discounted three of its home security cameras starting at $29.91 shipped with the 1080p Pan/Tilt Cam. In order to lock in the discount, you’ll need to apply code F5AWCNLT at checkout. That’s nearly 33% off the going rate, is $3 under our previous mention and the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Just like the name suggests, ANNKE’s camera is headlined by pan and tilt functionality, allowing you to watch over every corner of a room. It also records in 1080p and works with Alexa as well as Assistant. That makes it a notable addition to an Echo Show or Nest Hub. Rated 4/5 stars from 295 customers. Head below for more deals.

Other notable ANNKE Camera deals today:

If you’re looking for a lower-end option, then consider ANNKE’s 720P Smart Wireless Security Camera at $20. The main differences here are a lack of pan/tilt functionality as well as a lack of 1080p feeds. But for 33% less than than the most affordable option in today’s sale, it’s perfect for budget-conscious shoppers.

ANNKE 1080p Pan/Tilt Cam features:

Are you tired of security cameras that are not up to the game? ANNKE wireless PT camera is one of the few security cameras that give a superb experience while keeping your home safe. It supports low bit rate recording, works perfectly well with Alexa, and supports cloud storage function. With its exquisite design and inimitable functions, this little gadget will be your ideal choice for indoor surveillance.

