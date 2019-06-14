Save 50% on the Blue Snowflake Compact USB Microphone at a new low of $30

Amazon offers the Blue Snowflake Compact USB Microphone for $29.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at B&H as part of its DealZone. Normally fetching $60, that shaves 50% off the going rate and brings the price down to a new all-time low. This compact microphone features a plug and play design, allowing you to easily record high quality audio just about anywhere. Despite being able to fit in your pocket, the Blue Snowflake comes in a precision-tuned capsule, and features a digital converter alongside a custom onboard preamp to “ensure optimum performance.” With 350 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating.

Ditch the Blue Microphones branding and take the Amazon route with its in-house AmazonBasics Portable USB Condenser Microphone for $11.50. It features a similar frequency response range, but lacks the same design and overall recoding quality.

Blue Snowflake Compact USB Microphone features:

Snowflake is a portable high-quality condenser microphone that lets you capture high-quality audio at any location. It features a precision-tuned capsule, digital converter and custom onboard preamp to ensure optimum performance. And the ultra-compact design gives you the freedom of pristine sound on the go. Simply place Snowflake right on your laptop screen or desktop, plug into a USB port and get great sound in no time.

