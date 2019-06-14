Celebrate Father’s Day with up to 67% off Marvel or 50% off Dark Horse comics

With Father’s Day this weekend, ComiXology has kicked off an up to 67% off Marvel sale. Deals start under $1, but Star Wars Darth Vader and the Lost Command is one of the most notable offers at $7.99. That’s $12 off the price you’d normally pay and the lowest price to date. This 120-page graphic novel details the Sith Lord’s struggle against a hired assassin alongside the rise of another threat against the Empire. Head below for the rest of our top picks as well as details on ComiXology’s 50% Dark Horse sale.

Today we’re also getting another sale at ComiXology. Right now you’ll be able save 50% off its entire collection of Dark Horse comics from under $1 when code DH50 has been applied at checkout. While you’ll be able to choose from plenty of different series, one notable discount for us is on Hellboy Omnibus Vol. 1: Seed of Destruction at $7.50 That saves you over $7 and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen.

Other top picks Father’s Day discounts:

Dark Horse comic deals include:

Looking to get a feel for ComiXology’s Unlimited service and learn more about how to get the most out of Amazon’s comic storefront? Check out our in-depth getting started guide.

Darth Vader and the Lost Command synopsis:

Collects Star Wars: Darth Vader and the Lost Command #1-5. Still haunted by the death of Anakin Skywalker’s beloved Padmé in Revenge of the Sith, Darth Vader is tasked with a mission to locate a lost Imperial expeditionary force–led by the son of Vader’s rising nemesis, Moff Tarkin. But the perils of Vader’s journey into the unexplored Ghost Nebula are compounded by traitors among his crew and the presence of the system’s religious leader, Lady Saro.

