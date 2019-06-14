The Creality Ender-3 3D Printer is back at a low of $180 (Today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 3D Printer for $179.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $49 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. When I made a list of the best beginner 3D printers, this one solidified its place on it. Not only is it cost-effective, it also has a large build plate that can print objects up to 8.7 x 8.7 x 9.8-inches in size. To put this into perspective, my more expensive 3D printer can only print 6-inch items. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

When you first get started, you’ll likely get carried away printing all sorts of neat designs. Use some of today’s savings to buy 1KG of 3D Printer Filament at $20. I’ve used this specific brand before and was extremely happy with its performance.

Creality Ender-3 3D Printer features:

By eliminating the high retail markup, SainSmart is able to offer a sensible package with unrivaled quality in the entry-level space. The compact design allows Ender-3 to fit in the trunk of your car or even back seat, while still providing 6x more build volume than other entry-level printers.

The CNC-machined Y-axis mounting slot ensures highly precise positioning of the printer head. V-slot POM (polyoxymethylene) wheels allow the nozzle to glide smoothly and silently.

Our patented extruder design greatly reduces the risk of a clogged nozzle. There’s no need for printing tape or glue due to the incorporation of a new viscous platform sticker.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!