This LED Cornhole Game Set allows you to play in the dark: $74.50 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon offers the GoSports LED Cornhole Bean Bag Toss Game Set for $74.60 shipped. It goes for $115 at Wayfair. Amazon had been charging $105 before this drop to the all-time low there. With each cornhole board boasting 38 LEDs, that means you can take matches well into the night. Also included are six AA batteries plus eight regulation bean bags. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,200 shoppers.

For more outdoor fun, pick up this lifesize Jenga-like game for only $34.50. Meanwhile, if you want to add some comfort to your tailgates or picnics, the Coleman Camping Chair starts at $20 and has a built-in cooler for convenience.

You can grab another 8-pack of corn-filled regulation bags for $22. These will be good to have on hand in case you happen to lose any of the included bags along the way.

GoSports LED Cornhole Bean Bag Game Set:

TAILGATE SIZE: Full cornhole set includes 2 ‘tailgate’ size (3 feet x 2 feet) light-up cornhole boards, 8 all-weather regulation bean bags, premium carrying case, and rules

EVENT DAY FAVORITE: Impress guests and entertain for hours into the night at tailgates, holiday weekends, cookouts, campsites, and more!

STURDY DESIGN: Each LED ring contains 38 LEDs each to ensure brightness, boards feature composite MDF surface with high-strength aluminum frame that is durable for play yet lightweight for portability

