Upgrade to a HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset for $30 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset for $29.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is a match for the best offer we’ve tracked in 2019. Despite being marketed as a PlayStation 4 headset, this sleek offering works with all the big players including Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The cable is over four feet long, allowing gamers to play comfortably. A two-year warranty helps ensure that buyers are protected from premature failure. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’d be alright with a simpler option, consider the AmazonBasics PS4 Chat Headset for $6. Like the HyperX headset above, this sports a 3.5mm jack that makes it compatible all the popular consoles

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core features:

The product is compatible with Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Optimized for comfort and convenience. Circumaural closed back type

Two-year warranty and free tech support

PC and Laptop compatibility may require a 4-pole Y-Splitter (Not Included)

Headset connection is 3.5 mm plug 4 pole. Cable length is 51.18 inch headset

