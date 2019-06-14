The Instant Pot Duo Mini is a must-have for summer recipes at $51 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $50.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. For comparison, its list price is $80 though it generally goes for around $60 at other retailers like Target. This is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked in 2019 and is the best available. This smaller Instant Pot is great for making dishes for just a few people. With the ability to make desserts, eggs, rice, yogurt, and more, the Instant Pot is a must-have for summer recipes. Rated 4.6/5 stars from tens of thousands of at-home chefs and is a #1 best-seller on Amazon.

Speaking of summer recipes, we’ve got our favorite cookbooks right here for you. If you’re looking to pick up some new recipes to cook, this should be your first stop. For specific Instant Pot Mini recipes, this $11 cookbook is a must-have addition to any collection.

If you need a larger cooking capacity, the Instant Pot DUO60 6-quart Pressure Cooker is down to $60 shipped right now from its regular $100 price tag. It’s great for bigger families or larger meals, though it’ll take up some extra counter space.

Instant Pot Duo Mini features:

All the features of the Instant Pot Duo 60, now available in a 3 Qt compact format

The perfect companion to your existing Instant Pot, use it for side dishes, vegetables or other accompaniments such as rice

Generous capacity, great for smaller families or where space is at a premium. In a dorm, RV or boat. The Instant Pot duo mini emits no steam, heat or cooking smells

Features fully automatic pressure cook programs, 3 slow cook heat settings, saute, rice cooking, steamer, yogurt making, delay start and auto keep Warm

700W power to enable it to reach pressure quickly. All Stainless Steel internal components including lid and inner cooking pot. Lid and cooking pot dishwasher safe

