Use your KitchenAid to make ice cream at home for $45 (Reg. $65+)

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment (KICA0WH) for $44.99 shipped. Also at Target with the discount reflecting in your cart. Normally $80, it goes for around $65 now at retailers like Best Buy. For comparison, this is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked all-time and is the best we’ve seen since 2017 on Amazon. If anything tastes good when it gets hot out, it’s ice cream. Especially freshly made ice cream. You’ll be able to make up to 2 quarts of milky goodness in just 20-30 minutes with this KitchenAid attachment. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands of at-home chefs.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t have a KitchenAid? The Nostalgia Electronics 4-Quart Ice Cream Maker is $29 shipped and will get the job done. It’s not quite as nice as the above KitchenAid as you’ll have to add your own ice and salt to the bucket to cool your milk. But, if you don’t mind that, you’ll save quite a bit of cash going this route.

Regardless of which ice cream maker you buy, be sure to pick up this 2-pack of storage containers for $16 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This will let you easily store your freshly made dessert in the freezer without worry of it spoiling.

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker features:

Dasher rotates inside the bowl to spread, scrape and mix thoroughly.

Easy to clean with warm soapy water.

Some tilt-head models will require the adapter ring to fit properly. First, attach the freeze bowl adapter ring to the bottom of the freeze bowl with a counterclockwise turn

For use with KitchenAid stand mixers; includes freeze bowl, dasher and drive assembly

Creates up to 2 quarts of ice cream, frozen yogurt, or sorbet in about 25 minutes

Powered by stand mixer; pour in batter and dasher and freeze bowl do the work

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!