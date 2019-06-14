Magazine subs from $4.50/yr: Wired, Men’s/Women’s Health, GQ, many more

This weekend’s DiscountMags sale is now live. Starting from just $4.47 we are seeing some great deals on titles like Wired, Architectural Digest, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, GQ, Popular Science and many more. Head below for more details.

It’s pretty hard to go wrong in this weekend’s sale as most of the popular titles are down below the usual $5 exclusive sale price. Wired, for example, is now at $4.47 per year with free delivery. That’s more than $0.50 below our usual rock-bottom pricing, beating Amazon’s current sale price and the best we can find.

Just watch out for Motor Trend and Car and Driver. As they both tend to drop down to $3 per year on a regular basis. In fact, you can use our special code lock in 4-years of Motor Trend magazine for just $12 right now (Reg. $40+).

As usual, there is no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax from DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so. And this deal is available for both new customers and existing subscribers looking to renew at a discount.

The Amazon’s First Reads June eBook freebies are out. Regularly $5 each, Amazon Prime subscribers receive early access to new Kindle books for free and you’’ll find all the details are right here.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

