Meditate your stress away with highly-rated Aura Premium for $72

When your inbox is full to bursting, it’s easy to get stressed. Aura Premium helps you relax in just three minutes, with guided meditation sessions and soothing sounds. Right now, you can pick up a lifetime subscription for $72 (Orig. $499) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: TOYS10.

It’s well known that meditation and mindfulness can ease stress and anxiety. But finding the time to attend classes can be tricky. Aura Premium offers the ideal solution.

This highly-rated app (4.7 stars) on iOS and Android delivers guided meditation to suit your mood. Each session lasts between three and ten minutes, depending on how much time you have spare. All you have to do is put on your headphones and listen to the soothing sounds.

Over time, Aura learns what works for you. The app will then shape future sessions to your tastes. You can track the improvement in your mood over time, and the app can send you daily reminders to take mindful breathers.

Along with meditation sessions, subscribers get access to a huge library of content, including life coaching and relaxing stories.

Order now for $72 to get lifetime access of Aura Premium, worth $499 with the use of promo code: TOYS10.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!