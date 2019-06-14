Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest Hub for $64.59 shipped when the code ALT11 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $130, it’s on sale for $100 at Best Buy right now. For comparison, this beats our last mention of $65 and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Google Nest Hub is the ultimate smart home controller. With a 7-inch display, you’ll be able to visually see the temperature of your Nest Thermostat, change the color of your Philips Hue bulbs, or see a collection of your favorite photos from a digital album. The Google Nest Hub is the perfect Father’s Day deal as dad will be able to set timers for the grill, find out traffic info, or even ask when it’ll rain next. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Ditch the built-in display and join Amazon’s ecosystem with the Echo Dot, which is down to $30 shipped from its normal $50 price tag. You’ll still be able to command your smart home with nothing but your voice, just know there’s no visual feedback to help you control things.

Google Nest Hub deal features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Nest Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control. With Voice Match, get your calendar, commute, reminders, and more right on the home screen. You can even watch the news, make a shopping list, and place calls to friends, family, and local businesses. Voice control compatible lights, cameras, TVs, and more from a single dashboard. Works with Nest and 5000+ smart devices from 400+ popular brands.

