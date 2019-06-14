Nintendo eShop Square Enix sale from $4: Final Fantasy, Spelunker, many more

Nintendo’s E3 2019 presentation is behind us now, and while its wide ranging summer eShop sale is still live, there’s more where that came from. Until June 18th, Nintendo is offering some big time deals on Square Enix Switch games including Final Fantasy titles, Spelunker Party!, I am Setsuna and many more from less than $4. While Amazon is now matching Nintendo on most of the digital game deals, these eShop offers are a great way to load your Switch up without leaving the couch. Head to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and down below for our top picks from the Square Enix sale.

Square Enix seems to be in the news this E3 more so than usual. Along with a blowout of the insanely anticipated Final Fantasy VII remake, its Avengers game made its fair share of headlines, not mention the Secret of Mana Collection and its possible upcoming streaming service. For all things E3 2019, head over to our guide right here.

The Tale of the Chosen King, Savior to the Star. After years of fighting, the nations of Lucis and Niflheim at last agree to an armistice. As a symbol of this promised peace, Noctis, crown prince of Lucis, is to wed the Lady Lunafreya of Tenebrae. The prince sets forth for his wedding on the eve of the signing ceremony, sent off by his father, King Regis. Unbeknownst to Noctis, however, the journey ahead is fraught with perils…