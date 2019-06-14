Nintendo Switch Consoles are now starting from $257 shipped (Reg. $300)

Nationwide Distributors (98.6% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con for $271.99 shipped. Simply apply coupon code PROMO3 during checkout. Still regularly $300, deals on Nintendo Switch have remained light throughout E3 2019, with today’s offer being the lowest new price available. Best Buy and Target are both offering a free memory card and a travel case with full price purchases respectively, but again, the lowest possible out of pocket total right now is above. Head below for more details and information on how to get one for even less.

The official Nintendo eBay page is also offering refurbished Switch consoles for just $256.99 shipped using the code above. While we have seen new models get close to this price in the past, it is the current lowest total available.

PowerA’s Switch GameCube Controller is down at $37 (Reg. $50), Amazon is offering Nintendo’s Switch Dock Set for $69 (Reg. $85) and here’s the new Hori Grip for Switch. For all the best Switch game deals, head over to this morning’s roundup and today’s Square Enix sale.

Nintendo Switch Consoles:

Play your way with the Nintendo Switch gaming system. Whether you’re at home or on-the-go, solo or with friends, the Nintendo Switch system is designed to fit your life. Dock your Nintendo Switch to enjoy HD gaming on your TV. Heading out? Just undock your console and keep playing in handheld mode.

