Amazon offers Nintendo’s Switch Dock Set for $69 (Reg. $85)

Amazon is offering the Nintendo Switch Dock Set for $69 shipped. Note: Currently backordered 1-2 months, but you can still lock in this great price. Originally $90, it’s been fetching closer to $85 at retailers like B&H lately and is one of the best offers we have tracked. If you’ve got several TVs in your house (who doesn’t?), grabbing an extra Switch dock is an excellent way to allow you to game somewhere else in the house. I bought an extra about a year ago for my bedroom and really appreciate the flexibility it has afforded me. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put today’s savings towards Nintendo’s Adjustable Charging Stand for $20 to yield all-day gaming at a desk or table. Since it has a built-in USB-C cable, you’ll be able to plug it into power and ensure your Switch stays juiced up while you play.

Nintendo Switch Dock Set features:

Functionally identical to the dock included with the Nintendo Switch system

Maintain multiple Switch docks in your home to easily move from one TV to another

Includes a Nintendo Switch dock, Nintendo Switch AC adapter and high-speed HDMI cable

Nintendo Switch box set does not include the console or controllers

Official Nintendo product is completely compatible with the Switch

