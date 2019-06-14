Omron’s Blood Pressure Monitor works w/ Apple Health: $44 (Reg. up to $65)

Amazon is offering the Omron 10 Series Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor for $44.09 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s up to $20 off what Best Buy is charging, $6 off Walmart’s current offer, and is the lowest price we have tracked. Omron’s blood pressure monitor features TruRead tech that takes three consecutive tests and displays the average, providing more usable and accurate readings. It lets you keep tabs on blood pressure in the Omron app and Apple Health, providing two easy ways to track changes. I’ve been using Apple Health for years, and I love how easy it makes it to see fluctuations over time. Rated 4/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings to nab Kinsa’s Smart Thermometer for $16. The Kinsa app keeps a history of temps and can provide tips for how to alleviate illness based on its readings.

Omron Blood Pressure Monitor features:

Manage/track up to 200 readings for up to 2 users (100 readings each) and unlimited readings on your smartphone with Omron’s free app that works with select iOS and Android devices

Features our exclusive TruRead technology that takes 3 consecutive readings and calculates the average; our patented, pre-formed ComFit cuff inflates around your entire arm to help ensure accurate readings and fits arms 9 to 17 inches in circumference

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!