Add this 4-foot tall Jenga to your outdoor game inventory for $34.50 shipped

Amazon offers the EasyGoProducts Giant Wood Stacking and Tumble Game for $34.63 shipped. Also at Walmart. Regularly up to $55, this is a new Amazon all-time low. Don’t be fooled by the name folks, this is Jenga. The giant outdoor version is ideal for warm summer months. This one stacks to four feet tall and includes a carrying case. Rated 4/5 stars.

You know, you could just save a bunch and go with regular Jenga. At $7, it’s an easy buy and a best-seller at Amazon. You’ll get all the fun in a much more manageable version that doesn’t require your entire family to haul it around.

EasyGoProducts Giant Wood Stacking Game features:

Fun exciting game – stack blocks by pulling blocks out of the body of the tower and replacing them at the top without the tower falling over! Be challenged and develop fine motor skills at the same time! Great for all ages!

Blocks – – Each block is 6″ Long x 2″wide x 1.33″ Tall making it a giant game and fun for everyone!

Great family game or for group parties – the stack & tumble is the ultimate family game creating a chance to spend quality family time together!

