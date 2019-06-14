PS4 controllers hit one of the best prices of the summer at $34 (Reg. $50+)

Rushhourwholesaler (95.7% positive feedback) is now offering Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers in black for $36.99. But code PROMO3 at checkout will knock your price down to $33.99 shipped. The DualShock 4 basically went on sale for $40 everywhere including Amazon for E3 2019, and still is. Today’s deal marks one of the best prices we have ever tracked and a perfect opportunity to score an extra PS4 gamepad. Outside of a very brief $30 deal at Best Buy where you had to purchase 2 controllers, this is one of the best price we have tracked this summer. Just note that you will find the other colors on sale for $40 at Amazon including camo, crystal, gold, and many more. Head below for more details.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Score yourself a dual DualShock 4 controller charger to ensure you never run out of juice and then head over to our E3 2019 deal post for more. We are still seeing huge price drops on consoles and PS Plus. If you play a lot of online multiplayer on PS4, you really should considering locking in a couple years while the price is right on 1 year memberships. The rest of today’s gaming deals are right here.
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller:
- The feel, shape, and sensitivity of the dual analog sticks and trigger buttons have been improved to provide a greater sense of control, no matter what you play
- The new multi-touch and clickable touch pad on the face of the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller opens up worlds of new gameplay possibilities for both newcomers and veteran gamers
- The DualShock 4 Wireless Controller features a built-in speaker and stereo headset jack, putting several new audio options in the player’s hands
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!