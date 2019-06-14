Hautelook’s PUMA Flash Sale: Up to 60% off select styles to boost your workouts

Hautelook’s PUMA Flash Sale offers up to 60% off select styles including running shoes, apparel and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on all orders over $99. Boost your workouts with the Tsugi Netfit Evoknit Trianing Sneakers that are currently marked down to $60, which is down from their original rate of $115. Their slip-on design is very convenient and on-trend for the summer. They’re great for training, workouts, casual events and more. They also include a cushioned insole for support and comfort throughout the day. Head below the jump to find more of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

The PUMA Selena Gomez collection was very popular and the Runner Athletic Sneakers are currently on sale for $82 and originally were priced at $120. These shoes are stylish, functional and perfect for everyday wear.

Our top picks for women include:

