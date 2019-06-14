Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower Dual USB 17W Wall Charger 2-Pack $13, more

- Jun. 14th 2019 10:25 am ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers a two-pack of RAVPower Dual USB Port 17W Wall Chargers for $12.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code HHUX8P7R at checkout. That’s good for a nearly 20% discount and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. With the ability to dish out 2.4A of power through both of its USB ports, picking up today’s wall charger bundle is an easy way to grow your power setup. Add one to your nightstand and another to your backpack to ensure you’re always able to power up your smartphone. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Pioneer Truly Wireless Earbuds: $61 (Reg. $85) | Amazon
  • Save on Anker smart home gear from $14: Plugs, LED lights, switches, more
  • ROCK Braided Nylon USB-C Cable w/ U-Connector: $11 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 2MRVTIBS
  • Bestek 2-Socket DC + 3-USB Car Charger: $7 (Reg. $17) | BESTEK
    • w/ code FORPRO60
  • Take 33% off ANNKE’s 1080p Pan/Tilt Smart Home Security Camera at $30 + more

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Braided Nylon USB-C Cable Two-Pack: $5 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
    • w/ code P64GNZLL
  • Aukey FM Transmitter Car Kit: $6 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ code NCVBMHXZ
  • Tribit X1 True Wireless Earbuds: $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon + code DADTRIX1

Power Up to 17W: Greatly optimized charging speeds that are specifically compatible with iPhones – 2. 1hrs is all you need to fully power up your iPhone XS Max. Dual Fast Charging iSmart USB Port: iSmart 2. 0 technology intelligently delivers the ideal charging current – provides an output of 5V 2. 4A for each port, 5V 3. 4A in total

Completely Compatible: One-stop charging solution that’s ready to power up most devices with a USB port at impressive speeds. Comprehensive Protection: Engineered to completely guard against overheating, overcurrent, overvoltage & short-circuit issues for a safe performance

RAVPower

