Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower Dual USB 17W Wall Charger 2-Pack $13, more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers a two-pack of RAVPower Dual USB Port 17W Wall Chargers for $12.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code HHUX8P7R at checkout. That’s good for a nearly 20% discount and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. With the ability to dish out 2.4A of power through both of its USB ports, picking up today’s wall charger bundle is an easy way to grow your power setup. Add one to your nightstand and another to your backpack to ensure you’re always able to power up your smartphone. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Power Up to 17W: Greatly optimized charging speeds that are specifically compatible with iPhones – 2. 1hrs is all you need to fully power up your iPhone XS Max. Dual Fast Charging iSmart USB Port: iSmart 2. 0 technology intelligently delivers the ideal charging current – provides an output of 5V 2. 4A for each port, 5V 3. 4A in total Completely Compatible: One-stop charging solution that’s ready to power up most devices with a USB port at impressive speeds. Comprehensive Protection: Engineered to completely guard against overheating, overcurrent, overvoltage & short-circuit issues for a safe performance

